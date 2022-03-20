Allow Men To Quit Toxic Relationships When The Time Is Right – Justin Dean

Estranged husband of dancer, Korra Obidi, Justin Dean has come out to lament about the crisis in his marriage. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, men are not viewed the way women are viewed when they walk away from toxic relationships, and it is very disheartening.

Jean added that when a man leaves a toxic relationship, he isn’t a man, but when a woman does, she is a hero.

