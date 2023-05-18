An International Entity is hiring for PhD Holders

Our Client is a consulting and capacity-building international entity currently seeking to employ Researchers & Knowledge Management Consultants to work on projects relating to different areas of specialization.

Candidates MUST be PhD holders (any discipline) who are willing to work remotely from within or outside Nigeria.

This is an exciting opportunity for enthusiastic PhD holders to join our dynamic Team and for candidates who are looking forward to advancing their careers.

Required Capabilities & Experience:

Candidate must have a minimum of 5 years of cognate experience.

Must have Project Management skills.

Must have experience in Research Development and Analysis.

Must have Leadership and Teamwork experience.

Must be familiar with Strategy Development.

Must have cross-functional collaboration experience.

Candidates are required to have a high level of business acumen and the ability to act decisively, lead change and seize accountability.

Proven record of consistent performance.

Exhibit and imbibe personable and professional mannerisms.

Superb active listening, communication, and presentation skills.

High level of computer literacy, should have good knowledge of basic Office 365 applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, etc.

Ability to deal appropriately with sensitive issues and maintain a high level of confidentiality at all times.

Demonstrated excellence in planning and organizational skills.

Demonstrated ability to work in a diverse environment and internationally.

Willingness to travel.

Eligible candidates should kindly send their resumes to info@peopleprolog.com