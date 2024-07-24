Analysis: Fidelity Pension Managers 2023 audited company and fund accounts

Fidelity Pension Managers recently published its 2023 audited accounts, providing a summary overview of its financial health and fund performance.

This report provides a summary review and presents key financial highlights, financial ratios, fund performance, and the trend in the number of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders.

Financial Highlights

Total Revenue: Total revenue for the company rose 23% to N2.59 billion in 2023, up from N2.1 billion in 2022. From the reports, this increase is attributed majorly to higher fee income generated from the pension funds it has under management.

Total revenue for the company rose 23% to N2.59 billion in 2023, up from N2.1 billion in 2022. From the reports, this increase is attributed majorly to higher fee income generated from the pension funds it has under management. Profit After Tax (PAT): PAT rose 26% to N666 million, up on the previous year’s 21% rise.

PAT rose 26% to N666 million, up on the previous year’s 21% rise. Operating Expenses: Operating expenses rose slower than revenue and PAT by 22% to N1.76 billion from N1.44 billion, leading to a slight drop in the company’s cost-to-income ratio, which fell to 67.98% from 68.57%. The company seems to be relatively prudently managing financial resources, amidst rising costs and inflationary pressures.

Operating expenses rose slower than revenue and PAT by 22% to N1.76 billion from N1.44 billion, leading to a slight drop in the company’s cost-to-income ratio, which fell to 67.98% from 68.57%. The company seems to be relatively prudently managing financial resources, amidst rising costs and inflationary pressures. Shareholder’s Funds: The company’s shareholders’ funds ended the year at N5.95 billion in 2023 up 5% from N5.64 billion in 2022.

The company’s shareholders’ funds ended the year at N5.95 billion in 2023 up 5% from N5.64 billion in 2022. Return on Equity (ROE): ROE was a very low 11.21%. Whilst this is a slight improvement on 2022’s 9.41%, the company does not seem to be efficiently deploying shareholders’ equity to generate profits.

Fund Performance Highlights

RSA Funds Performance: Fidelity Pensions offers six of the seven regulated RSA pension funds to the public. Notably, all six funds put in a better performance than the previous year, whilst only four funds outperformed the industry benchmark returns (see our article on benchmark returns here).

Fidelity Pensions offers six of the seven regulated RSA pension funds to the public. Notably, all six funds put in a better performance than the previous year, whilst only four funds outperformed the industry benchmark returns (see our article on benchmark returns here). Demographic Analysis Age Distribution: The majority of 330,000 RSA holders (83.9%) registered in 2023 fell within the age bracket of <30 years to 39 years, indicating a young and growing industry subscriber base. Of the 2023 registrations, Fidelity Pension Managers recorded 2.43% of this growth.



Conclusion

Fidelity Pension Managers has demonstrated improved financial growth in 2023, marked by increased revenue, higher profitability, and a growing RSA customer base. However, the company remains constrained by low assets under management, which limits its fee-generating potential. To overcome this challenge, Fidelity Pension Managers must focus on enhancing the performance of the funds it manages and attracting more RSA holders. Improved fund performance will not only benefit current RSA holders but also make Fidelity Pensions an attractive option for those looking to transfer their pensions.