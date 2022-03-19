Anambra: CNPP sets agenda for Gov Charles Soludo

Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) on Friday congratulated the new Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, on his successful swearing-in ceremony, urging his administration “to focus on delivering good governance to the people of the state.”

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the CNPP noted that “the mandate given to the governor by Anambra State residents should be seen as a call to duty”, advising Governor Soludo “to kill sycophancy to be able to deliver on your campaign promises.”

“It’s gladdening to see the administration hit the ground from the first day in office. If sustained, this is the only way to ensure that the new administration outperforms the previous administrations in the state.

“The CNPP urges the Governor Soludo administration to focus on its Anambra State transformation agenda and remain in touch with ordinary citizens to continually get the true rating of the government from the masses, not through sycophants.

“While we congratulate the new governor of Anambra State, we urge Governor Soludo to give good governance a new definition,” the CNPP stated.

InfoStride News had reported that Soludo was at 9:49 am on Thursday sworn in as the sixth governor of the state.

Soludo was sworn in by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, at the government house, Awka, in a low-profile ceremony.