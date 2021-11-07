Anambra Decides: Soludo Wins With Wide Margin In 4 LGAs As Election, Collation Continue

Former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra election has won four Local Government Areas.
The results published so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, showed that the former CBN boss has comfortably won Anaocha, Awka South, Onitsha South and Anambra East.
However, Anambra State is made up of 21 Local Government Areas and INEC officials are still collating for the remaining 17 LGAs.
The results from the four LGAs also indicated that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Valentine Ozigbo is a distant second to the APGA candidate, while the All Progressives Congress, APC, flagbearer, Senator Andy Uba takes the third position:
Here are the results:
AWKA SOUTH
APC – 2595
APGA – 12891
PDP – 5489
Onitsha South LG
APC – 2050
APGA – 4281
PDP – 2253
Anambra East LGA.
APC 381
APGA: 4584
PDP: 313
Anaocha LGA
APC – 2085
APGA – 6911
PDP – 5,108
