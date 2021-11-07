    Login
    Anambra Decides: Soludo Wins With Wide Margin In 4 LGAs As Election, Collation Continue

    Politics

    Former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra election has won four Local Government Areas.

    Anambra Decides 2021

    The results published so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, showed that the former CBN boss has comfortably won Anaocha, Awka South, Onitsha South and Anambra East.

    However, Anambra State is made up of 21 Local Government Areas and INEC officials are still collating for the remaining 17 LGAs.

    The results from the four LGAs also indicated that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Valentine Ozigbo is a distant second to the APGA candidate, while the All Progressives Congress, APC, flagbearer, Senator Andy Uba takes the third position:

    Here are the results:

    AWKA SOUTH
    APC – 2595
    APGA – 12891
    PDP – 5489

    Onitsha South LG
    APC – 2050
    APGA – 4281
    PDP – 2253

    Anambra East LGA.
    APC 381
    APGA: 4584
    PDP: 313

    Anaocha LGA

    APC – 2085
    APGA – 6911
    PDP – 5,108

