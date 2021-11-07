Anambra Election: Boycott Campaigns, Violence Caused Low Turnout – Moghalu

Former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu has decried the low turnout of voters at the Anambra State governorship election.

The presidential aspirant who also decried the spate of vote-buying said the low turnout was due to the longstanding election boycott campaigns by non-state actors and violence in the lead-up to the election.

In a series of tweets, the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, claimed that the purchase of influence from the clergy and traditional rulers is a massive and disheartening corruption of Nigeria’s democratic process.

He wrote, ”Glad Anambra State governorship election has been peaceful so far and well organized, barring a few significant hitches. But turnout has been very low as a result of the longstanding election boycott campaigns by non-state actors and violence in the lead-up to the election.

The level of vote-buying, the purchase of influence from the clergy and traditional rulers, however, is a massive and disheartening corruption of our democratic process.

“Some corrupt politicians who have been outspent are complaining. Laughable. Massive voter education is needed.”