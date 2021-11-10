Anambra Election: Moghalu, Ezekwesili Congratulate Soludo

Former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu has congratulated the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo for emerging victorious at the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission Commission (INEC) headquarters, on Wednesday declared Soludo, winner of the election.

APGA scored a total of 112,229 votes, PDP had 53,807 votes, APC secured 43,285 votes while YPP had 21,261 votes.

Reacting, the presidential aspirant on his Twitter page said Anambra people spoke with one voice.

He expressed hope that Soludo will work hard for the development of the state.

“I congratulate Prof. @CCSoludo on his election as the next Governor of Anambra State. I also congratulate Ndi Anambra for having spoken with one voice, which we must respect, in favour of Soludo and APGA for our governorship.

“It is no surprise:Anambra has consistently voted APGA for the leadership of the state, even as it has voted more independently for national elective offices.

“ I am hopeful that Soludo will work hard and productively for our dear state, and I warmly wish him a successful tenure in office.”

Similarly, Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education has congratulated Anambra indigenes and Soludo.

She wrote on Twitter, “I am enormously elated at the political outcome in my State, Anambra.

“Congratulations to @CCSoludo and Ndi Anambra! Let Anambra now sprite forward to Good Governance at its best.”