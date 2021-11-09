    Login
    Anambra Election: Police Deny Alleged Shooting, Killing Of One Person By Soldiers In Ihiala

    Police in Anambra has denied knowledge of the death of anybody during the Anambra State Governorship Supplementary Election in Ihiala Local Government Area.

    There were claims on social media that soldiers patrolling around the distribution/ Collation Centre at the Ihiala Local Government Headquarters reportedly shot dead a yet-to-be-identified man.

    When our correspondent visited the local government headquarters, those interviewed denied knowledge of the incident.

    When contacted on the telephone by our correspondent, the Zone 13 Police Headquarters Public Relations Officer, Nkeiru Nwode said there was nothing like that before the police.

    She said, “We don’t have such a report and I don’t think something like that happened.”

