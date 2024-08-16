Anambra Labour Party Aspirant Condemns Rushed LG Election

John Nwosu, a Labour Party governorship aspirant for the upcoming 2025 election in Anambra State, has raised strong objections against the proposed local government elections scheduled by the state’s independent electoral commission.

In a detailed press release, Nwosu accused the process of being rushed and designed to favour the incumbent governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, in his bid to tighten his grip on grassroots politics ahead of the state election.

Nwosu expressed deep concerns about the legitimacy of the local government election, which is planned for 28th September 2024.

He described the timing and organisation of the election as highly suspicious and argued that it was part of a larger scheme to manipulate the political landscape in favour of Governor Soludo.

“The notion of conducting a local government election in such a hurried manner is not only alarming but also reeks of an orchestrated attempt to influence the outcome of next year’s governorship race.

The governor appears to be relying on the state judiciary to validate what is essentially an electoral coup against the people of Anambra,” Nwosu stated.

Nwosu’s critique of the upcoming local government election did not stop at the timing.

He highlighted what he perceived as flaws in the planning and execution of the election, drawing parallels with the inadequacies observed in the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

He warned that if the process continues as planned, it could result in a more disastrous outcome than the already controversial 2023 elections.

“The planning so far has been devoid of natural justice, equity, and good conscience.

If this flawed process is carried out, it will exacerbate the already volatile security situation in Anambra State. We cannot allow the same mistakes that marred the 2023 general elections to be repeated, especially not in our state,” he argued.

Nwosu also criticised the recent amendments to the Anambra State Local Government Election Law, which he described as hasty and poorly conceived.

According to him, these amendments were specifically designed to ensure the ruling party’s dominance in the local government election, regardless of the broader consequences for democracy in the state.

“The two hurried amendments to the Local Government Election Law are lacking in substance and have been done without proper legal drafting.

Their purpose is clear—to ensure that all chairmanship and councillorship seats are secured for the incumbent governor, even if it means undermining the democratic process.

This is a blatant attack on democracy by a governor who is supposed to protect and uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Nwosu declared.

Nwosu expressed concerns that the amendments to the law were made with the misguided belief that any legal challenges to the local government elections would be confined to the State High Court, which he suggests could be influenced by the governor.

He called this a “jaundiced legal advice” and warned that it could lead to further erosion of trust in the state’s democratic institutions.

“The idea that legal challenges to this election will begin and end with the State High Court, an institution reliant on the governor’s goodwill, is deeply flawed.

This belief undermines the principles of fairness and justice that are supposed to guide our legal system.

The John Nwosu Campaign Organisation rejects this authoritarian approach to the upcoming local government election,” Nwosu stated.

In his concluding remarks, Nwosu urged the organisers and participants in the upcoming local government election to reconsider their approach.

He called for a more transparent and inclusive process that would foster trust among the people of Anambra State rather than sowing seeds of discord and instability.

“I urge caution among those planning and participating in this election. We need a process that builds trust and unity among Ndi Anambra, not one that leads to chaos and exacerbates the security challenges in our state.

This rushed election serves no one’s interest but that of the incumbent, and it is a disservice to the people of Anambra,” Nwosu concluded.

Nwosu’s statement reflects a growing unease within the opposition regarding the conduct of the upcoming local government elections in Anambra State.

As the election date approaches, it remains to be seen whether the state government will address these concerns or proceed as planned, potentially setting the stage for further political tensions in the state.