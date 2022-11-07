Manchester City Is Hell Bent On Setting The Benchmark For Other Clubs – Ferran Soriano

Manchester City are starting to set the benchmark for clubs around the world, club chief executive, Ferran Soriano has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, in 2008, the club gave itself the target of exceeding the benchmarks that had been set by others within football, and that is happening right now.

Soriano added that the recent statistics and results show that in many ways City is beginning to achieve its long-term ambition.

His words, “In 2008 we gave ourselves the target of exceeding the benchmarks that had been set by others within football, and in doing so, to also exceed the new standards that we believed leading clubs would achieve in the time it would take us to catch-up,”

“Our aim was clear, to one day be the club that set the benchmark for others.”

“The statistics and results show that in many ways we are beginning to achieve our long-term ambition.”

Al-Mubarak added, “As we reflect on the 2021-22 season, I do so with immense pride in the work and commitment of all of our City family, that has allowed us to emerge from the pandemic with strong finances and further on pitch successes,”

“We should feel uplifted by the collective achievements of so many and look to the future with anticipation, knowing our club is committed to accomplish so much more.”