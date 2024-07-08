NNPP Chairman Denounces Suspension of Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf

The Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano, Hashimu Sulaiman Dungurawa, has dismissed the purported suspension of the party’s National Leader and Presidential Candidate, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, as baseless and orchestrated by expelled members.

Dungurawa clarified that the individuals claiming to have suspended Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf had been expelled from the NNPP long ago for engaging in anti-party activities and colluding with opposition forces to disrupt the party.

“Let me be clear to you that these people who say they have suspended Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso were long ago expelled from the party for several anti-party activities and connivance with the opposition to create problems in the NNPP,” Dungurawa stated.

Responding to the communique signed by Umar Jibrin and Omalara Johnson, which purportedly extended the suspension of Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf, Dungurawa pointed out inconsistencies in their actions.

“As a party with only one governor and a presidential candidate who nurtured it to its present position, how can it make any sense to suspend them? There is a clear missing link in their actions,” he said.

Dungurawa alleged that the ongoing crisis in the NNPP is being fueled by opposition forces who fear the potential of Kwankwaso emerging as Nigeria’s next president in 2027.

He assured party members that the NNPP remains a significant and growing force in Nigerian politics.

“We know those who are behind the purported suspension; these forces are sponsored by the ruling government and the ruling Chairman of the APC,” Dungurawa added.

He emphasized the NNPP’s strength and unity, asserting its position as one of the country’s leading emerging parties poised to present the next president of Nigeria.