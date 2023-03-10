De Gea Is Improving With The Ball – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to admit that he can’t ignore the unusual performance of David De Gea against Real Betis on Thursday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really cannot ignore the avoidable mistakes De Gea made in the game, but the same goalie has done really well in previous matches and was maybe put off by the windy Old Trafford.

Erik added that David is working on his ball-playing ability, and everyone can see he is improving.

His words, “Today I can’t ignore [it],”

“But in many games he did really well. I don’t know what the reason today was, maybe the wind, a different ball, maybe he had some problems with that but we can deal with it, he will do better on Sunday. We work on that, David is working on that, we are seeing in the season that he is improving and he’ll keep improving, I’m sure.”