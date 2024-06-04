Ella Toone Can Step Her Defensive Game Up – Sarina Wiegman

Manchester United midfielder, Ella Toone can improve in a key aspect of her game, England manager, Sarina Wiegman has said. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, Toone has definitely developed her game a lot over the years, but she still has to step her defensive game up to be a complete package.

Wiegman added that she loves how Ella is becoming more and more aware of what she needs to do on the pitch.

Her words, “I think she has developed very much. I think she’s in a good place. She’s becoming more and more aware of what she needs to do, but also the bigger picture. That’s nice about team sport. If you’re connected really well you can play better as a team. I think she can still improve. Defensively she can still improve. When we started working together to where we are now, I think she’s improved a lot. And I hope, a lot more to come.”

