Anambra Police Reacts To Reported Arrest Of Gunman Sponsored By APC Candidate, Uba

The Anambra State Police Command has denied reports circulating on the social media, said to be a confessional statement made by a gunman arrested by police operatives in the State.

In a report being circulated on the social media, an alleged gunman with the name Elijah Okoh, who hails from Ebonyi State, but resides in Okpoko was said to have confessed to collecting an initial N5million from the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Andy Uba to kill and create an atmosphere of insecurity in the State.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Anambra State Command, DCP Aderemi Adeoye, who reacted to the rumour, said no suspect who matches the name mentioned was recently arrested or in its custody.

Adeoye who spoke to the media on behalf of CP Echeng Echeng described the trending news tagged: ”My Gang Was Paid Millions By Andy Uba To Kill And Maim In Anambra” as strange as far as the Police in the State was concerned

The CP noted that there was no suspect who has made such disclosure in the custody of the police.

“There is no one in the description given that is in our custody. No one is above the law and if any such disclosure was made against anyone, whoever might be indicted in any crime would have been pulled in for questioning.

“We therefore urge the general public, particularly, the good people of Anambra State not to panic.

“The CP equally implores well meaning individuals especially the members of the fourth estate of the realm to discard sentiment and to assist the Police in the Command by reporting security-related issues in the most professional and objective manner,” he said.