Anambra State Prepares for LG Elections After a Decade-Long Hiatus: Concerns and Controversies Arise

After more than a decade without local government elections, Anambra State is set to hold these crucial polls on 28th September 2024.

This long-awaited decision by Governor Chukwuma Soludo comes over two and a half years after he assumed office, fulfilling a key promise from his 2021 gubernatorial campaign.

However, the announcement has sparked a wave of criticism and concerns from opposition parties and political analysts, who argue that the hurried timeline may compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

Governor Soludo’s commitment to conducting local government elections was a central element of his campaign, with a pledge to hold the elections within six months of taking office.

However, this promise remained unfulfilled for over two years, raising questions about the government’s intentions and priorities.

The prolonged delay has led to widespread dissatisfaction, particularly among those who believed that decentralising power through elected local government officials would enhance grassroots governance.

The decision to finally proceed with the elections comes on the heels of mounting pressure from various quarters, including political opponents and civil society groups, who have long decried the absence of local government autonomy in Anambra State.

The governor’s move to send an executive bill to the State House of Assembly for the constitution of the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) is seen as a response to these demands, as well as a bid to address the issue of halted local government allocations due to the non-conduct of elections.

Despite the positive reception of the decision to hold local government elections, the timeline has raised significant concerns.

The announcement gives opposition parties less than a month to prepare for the elections, prompting accusations of an attempt to ambush and undermine the electoral process.

Critics argue that the short notice leaves little time for adequate campaigning, voter education, and the organisation of party primaries, thus favouring the ruling party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Genevieve Osakwe, the State Chief Electoral Officer, confirmed the election date, adding that the election timetable and schedule of activities were available for collection at the ANSIEC headquarters in Awka.

However, this announcement has done little to allay the fears of opposition parties, who view the compressed timeline as a deliberate strategy to stifle competition.

Political stakeholders in Anambra State have been vocal in their discontent with the planned elections.

Tony Okafor, a public affairs analyst, has questioned the rationale behind the rush, suggesting that it is an attempt by Governor Soludo to portray himself as a jinx breaker, even at the expense of a credible election.

Okafor warned that hastily conducting the elections without ensuring proper preparation and fairness could lead to a compromised electoral process.

Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, a member of the House of Representatives representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency under the Labour Party (LP), also expressed concerns over the rapid amendment of the Anambra State Electoral Law and the scheduling of the elections.

Ogene criticised the move as undemocratic and accused the state government of attempting to frustrate the opposition’s chances in the election.

He argued that the newly imposed 30-day notice period was insufficient for stakeholders to conduct meaningful consultations and preparations, thereby disenfranchising a significant portion of the electorate.

Ogene further highlighted the broader implications of this rushed process, asserting that it undermines the foundation of democratic governance at the grassroots level.

He urged all advocates of democracy to remain vigilant and engaged in the upcoming elections to ensure that the people’s will is not subverted by what he described as the state government’s deceitful tactics.

Some analysts suggest that the urgency behind the election announcement is driven by a desire to pre-empt potential changes in the law governing local government elections.

There are indications that the National Assembly may soon pass legislation that would strip state governments of the power to conduct local government elections, due to frequent abuses by state governors.

This impending legal shift may have prompted Governor Soludo to act swiftly in organising the elections, ensuring that APGA candidates are installed before any new regulations come into effect.

Ikechukwu Ezeaka, another political observer, supported this theory, arguing that Soludo’s rush is a tactic to secure APGA control over local governments before the governor loses the power to conduct the elections.

Ezeaka speculated that once these elections are held and officials are sworn in, the federal government may be reluctant to sack them, allowing Soludo to maintain influence over local governance and revenue generation.

In contrast to the criticism from opposition parties, members of the ruling APGA have defended the governor’s actions.

Chinedu Obigwe, National Coordinator of the APGA Warriors’ Forum, praised the Anambra State Assembly for amending the ANSIEC law, describing it as a necessary step to prevent the federal government from withholding local government allocations.

He accused those opposing the amendment and election timeline of trying to cripple the local government system and throw the state into crisis.

Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, also defended the swift passage of the ANSIEC law, arguing that it was necessary to update outdated sections of the law that had not been revised for over a decade.

He emphasised that the State Assembly has the constitutional authority to make laws for the conduct of local government elections and that the amendments were made to ensure the smooth running of the 21 local government areas in the state.

As Anambra State gears up for its first local government elections in over a decade, the stakes are high.

While the decision to hold the elections is a step towards fulfilling a long-standing promise, the rushed timeline and allegations of manipulation have cast a shadow over the process.

Governor Soludo’s administration faces the challenge of ensuring that the elections are not only conducted on time but also in a manner that upholds the principles of fairness, transparency, and credibility.

The outcome of these elections will have significant implications for the future of local governance in Anambra State and could set the tone for the state’s political landscape in the years to come.