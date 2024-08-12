Anambra State to Hold LG Elections After Two-Year Delay

After a two-year tenure, Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration in Anambra State has officially announced plans to conduct local government elections.

The announcement marks a significant step forward for the state, fulfilling a long-awaited promise.

The news was shared by the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) through a press statement released on Monday.

The statement, signed by Genevieve C. Osakwe, the Chairman of ANSIEC, confirmed that the local government elections are scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

This development follows Governor Soludo’s recent inauguration of the new members of ANSIEC, which took place just a week prior.

In his address during the inauguration, Soludo emphasised the importance of conducting clean and credible elections.

He tasked the newly appointed commission members with the responsibility of ensuring transparency and fairness throughout the electoral process.

The announcement of the election date has been eagerly anticipated by various stakeholders in Anambra State.

For years, civil society groups, politicians, and journalists have voiced their concerns and called for the administration to adhere to its promise of holding local government elections.

The delay in organising these elections had been a significant point of contention among the state’s residents and political observers.

According to the press statement, details concerning the election timetable, schedule of activities, and other relevant information will be available from the ANSIEC headquarters in Awka starting Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

This step aims to ensure that all registered political parties and the general public are well-informed about the forthcoming elections.

The delay in conducting these elections had been a source of frustration for many in Anambra State.

Local government elections are crucial as they enable communities to elect representatives who are directly accountable to them, ensuring that local governance aligns more closely with the needs and aspirations of the people.

Governor Soludo’s administration has faced scrutiny and pressure from various quarters to move forward with these elections.

The successful execution of the local government elections will not only fulfil a significant promise but also potentially restore public confidence in the state’s political process.

The upcoming elections are expected to be a pivotal moment for Anambra State’s democratic process.

With the election date now set, preparations will be crucial to ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process.

The involvement of civil society groups, political parties, and the general public will be essential in monitoring the elections and ensuring that they are conducted fairly.

As Anambra State prepares for this significant event, all eyes will be on the effectiveness of ANSIEC’s preparations and the overall management of the electoral process.

The successful completion of these elections will be a testament to the administration’s commitment to upholding democratic principles and delivering on promises made to the people of Anambra State.