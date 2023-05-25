Ancelotti Didn’t Improve Me As A Player – James Rodriguez

Ex-Colombian midfielder, James Rodriguez has come out to say that Rafael Benitez told him that he did not want him at Everton because he was too old. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Benitez arrived at the English club and told him to leave immediately the next day because he needed to work with younger players with energy.

James added that Ancelotti did not also make him a better player during his time in England like he is currently doing with Vinicius and Rodrygo.

His words, “When he arrived at Everton on the first day he told me: ‘Go away. You are 30 years old and I want young people, who have energy’ and I had a spectacular year with Everton, so I wasn’t going to start fighting with him.”

On Ancelotti, “Ancelotti just didn’t make me a better player. He did it with Vinicius, with Rodrygo, Fede Valverde and many more. They were good, but now they are at an impressive level.

“I think that in football there are coaches who are not tactically geniuses, but who have team management. They know how to talk to you, they know how to reach you, they are like a father to you and you value that more than anything else. If they protect you, you are going to give everything for them.”