    Ancelotti Is The Winner Brazil Needs – Neymar

    Sports

    PSG forward, Neymar has come out to back Carlo Ancelotti to be the next Brazil manager. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he is very confident that the Italian coach can teach him and his national teammates a whole lot because he has the experience to manage at the highest level.

    Neymar added that Brazil needs the opportunity to have a foreign coach, and Ancelotti has won everything.

    His words, “We will have the opportunity to have a foreign coach. Ancelotti has won everything and I am sure he will teach us a lot.”

