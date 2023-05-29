Announcing Fela Kuti Died Of AIDS Was For The Best – Yeni Kuti

Popular media personality, Yeni Kuti has come out to shed light on the cause of Fela’s death. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she and her siblings initially rejected the decision made by their uncle to disclose that their father had died of AIDS, but after numerous persuasions from family members, they eventually agreed to the idea.

Yeni added that she believes her her uncle’s decision was the best because it help put speculations about the cause of the death of the legendary musician to rest permanently.

Her words, “Then, I didn’t think the decision by his brother [Dr. Olikoye Ransome Kuti] to announce that he [Fela] died of AIDS was the best.

“I remember we [Fela’s children] had a big fight with my uncle at a time. They had already diagnosed Fela with AIDS at the hospital.

“Uncle Koye wasn’t in town when the diagnosis came. And he came maybe about two days later…Then he called us, Femi, Shola and I, ‘you know what has happened, I’m going to announce to the press that he has AIDS.’

“We said, ‘No, way’. At that time, we still thought Fela would survive. We said, ‘look, it’s not your place to announce that Fela has AIDS, if Fela survives, let him.’ And he said, ‘Okay, you have a point.’

“But then, Fela now died. And he [Dr. Olikoye Ransome-Kuti] said he is going to announce that Fela had AIDS.

“We quarrelled with him. The whole family started talking to us, ‘it’s not good to lie, people are still going to discover.’ So, reluctantly, we agreed.

“But I have to say it now, I think it was the best decision that my uncle made. If he had not announced it, till now they [journalists] will still be doing underground ‘what killed Fela?”

