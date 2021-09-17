Anthony Joshua Has Never Fought Anyone In His Prime – Fury

Popular boxer, Tyson Fury has come out to blast Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight record. He recently had his say in a new interview with the press, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, the fact of the matter is that Anthony Joshua has never fought one opponent during the prime of their career, and he has only been battling has-beens.

Fury added that he doesn’t think that the best boxers do fight each other eventually, but it happens when everyone calls for it.

His words, “I do think that the best boxers do fight each other eventually, but it’s not gonna happen when everyone calls for it.”

“It only happens when, say, one boxer’s on the slide and one’s in his prime. Then you get them wanting to fight each other.”

“But you very rarely get two prime fighters fight each other. Because one of them is always a bit wary that they’re gonna lose.”

“Anthony Joshua’s fought not one heavyweight in his prime.”

“They’re all former good men, back in the early 2000s, late 2000s, but not in 2020-odd. They were good men 10 years ago.”