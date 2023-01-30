Antony Is Giving His Best To MUFC – Casemiro

Manchester United midfielder, Casemiro has come out to say that exceptional Antony will silence his critics eventually. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he expects his fellow Brazilian to justify his £85 million ($105m) price tag in the end because he is an incredible footballer and person.

Casemiro added that Antony keeps giving the best he can on the pitch, so improvement is inevitable.

His words, “He is exceptional. I know him very well, he is an incredible player, an incredible person that is giving the best that he can.”

“All the merit goes to him. It was a collective effort, when we score, it is always a team effort, but Antony’s pass was exceptional and I only had the job to put it in the back of the net. I had the composure to finish well, but his pass was exceptional.”