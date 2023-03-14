Antony’s Transfer Fee Was Crazy – Marcel Brands

Manchester United have been slammed over their £85m ($103m) Antony transfer madness, PSV director, Marcel Brands has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes everyone in football knows that the transfer fee paid for Antony was a madness, especially because a player like Gabriel Jesus moved for £45m. Marcel added that Raphinha is an even better player than Antony, and he joined Barcelona for much less.

His words, “If you compare it with transfers that were realistic, such as that of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City to Arsenal: that was also around that rate (£45m). Those are normal amounts. I think everyone in football knows that Antony was a madness. I think Raphinha is an even better player than Antony, but he left for much less (£55m). Of course it was a financial issue. But on the other hand you also have to be realistic.”

On Gakpo and Madueke, “If Liverpool come for Gakpo and promises have been made, you can’t stop that. Madueke was not planned and not expected, but it came a lot of money on the table and it was Chelsea. That’s when we made that choice.”