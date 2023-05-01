Any Guy Who Insists On Celibacy Before Marriage Is Gay – Maureen Esisi

Popular figure, Maureen Esisi has come out to insinuate that men who insist on celibacy before marriage may actually not be interested in women. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, it is better for women to run from such men before they eventually find out that they are actually into men.

Esisi added that those kinds of men are not God sent, they are actually sent by the devil.

Her words, “Avoid those church boys who play the ‘no sex before marriage’ card and gets you thinking God has done it for you… No sis!!! Nahhhh!!! It’s the devil who did that!!! Your gender ain’t his type. Run.”

WOW.