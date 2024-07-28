Close Menu
    Login
    Subscribe

    Any Woman Who Catches You Cheating Will Cheat Her Own Back – Ruger

    Celebrity News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular singer, Ruger has come out to share a word of advice for men caught cheating. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he can only advise men to never go back to a girl who caught them cheating, because sooner or later, she’ll pay him back with the same act.

    Ruger
    Ruger

    His words, “Never go back to a girl that caught you cheating!!! She go do her own back. Even if she forgive me in the name of God.”

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News