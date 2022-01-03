Anything Other Than Winning AFCON Would Be Failure For Senegal – Diouf

El Hadji Diouf has come out to tip Senegal to emerge as champions of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. He recently overlooked nations like Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Egypt to win the tournament, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his first favourite to lift the cup would be his nation, Senegal, as anything other than that would be a failure.

Diouf added that Senegal going all the way will definitely unleash a football party in the country.

His words, “My first favourite is Senegal, who lost last edition final to Algeria, and today we must win.”

“Anything we do without winning the trophy will be a failure. There are other great teams, and it will be a very tough competition.”

“Perhaps, the toughest in recent years and in a country that loves football. It would be a big football party.”

“There was talent and determination but the only experience was lacking in our Mali adventure.”

“Rather, we played on our quality without calculating. It would have taken a little bit of experience to win those kinds of games.”

“The difference between the two generations is that this one has been fortunate enough to have played together for several years, and to have taken part in many Africa Cup of Nations finals.”

“They’ve played at some big clubs and they’re leaders there. Also, they’ve learned how to win.”

“In our time that was not the case, not all of us played for big clubs. I can say that this generation has everything to win the Afcon title now. These players need the support of all Senegalese.”