Apapa customs records 143% revenue increase in H1 2024 despite decline in trade volume

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated N1.02 trillion at its Apapa Area Command in the first half of the year marking an increase of 143% compared to the same period last year.

This was disclosed by the Customs Area Controller, Apapa Command, Babatunde Olomu, during a news conference in Lagos on Monday.

He noted that this figure represents a 143% increase compared to the N421.38 billion generated in the same period in 2023. He noted that the command generated the amount despite a sharp reduction in trade volume.

Olomu emphasized that the agency’s efforts to promote and facilitate trade are yielding significant results.

He said, “Our efforts have been mainly targeted at preventing revenue losses, improving ease of doing business, and engaging stakeholders,” Olomu said.

“We have implemented measures to prevent government revenue loss by using a blend of intelligence and community relations,”

Seizures during the period

Olomu reported that during the review period, the command intercepted 11 containers of regulated items, including expired drugs, contraband goods, and frozen birds worth N424 million. This contrasts with 42 seizures with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1.4 billion in the same period in 2023.

He noted that these seizures were made by dishonest importers attempting to smuggle goods into Nigeria. The command uncovered a large quantity of expired and unregistered pharmaceuticals in three 40ft containers, along with another three 40ft containers loaded with 7,580 cartons of frozen poultry products unfit for human consumption.

Olomu explained that these smuggled items violated Schedule Three of the revised import prohibition list of the Common External Tariff (CET) and Section 233 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023. He lauded the leadership of the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, and thanked the team for their hard work.

Olomu attributed the command’s successes to support from sister agencies in the port, such as the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, and the Nigerian Army.

Anti-smuggling activities

He stated that in line with the CGC’s zero tolerance for smuggling, the command has reformed the management of cargoes moving from the mother port to bonded terminals by ensuring more meticulous oversight. He noted that no cargo can exit their control without thorough inspection using the scanner.

Olomu assured that proper cargo inspection would not be compromised, and the command would continue to make seizures, detentions, and arrests where necessary to protect the national economy and prevent Nigerians from exposure to dangerous or unwholesome products like illicit drugs.