This Is Not The First Time Seun Kuti Is Dealing With The Police – Femi Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has come out to say that Seun Kuti has sought his legal services following the singer’s assault on a police officer. He recently revealed this during an interview with the press, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he is Seun’s lawyer and the musician has briefed him on the current issue at hand, so evidence will be presented to clear his name.

Femi added that this will not be the first time the singer will be dealing with the police.

His words, “I am his lawyer and he has briefed me. He certainly has evidence. This is not the first time he is dealing with the police.”

“He is going to report himself to the police. There is no problem at all.”

