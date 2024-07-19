APC Campaign Council Demands Investigation into Attack on Edo Guber Candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council for the Edo gubernatorial election has called for an investigation into the security lapse that led to the attack on its gubernatorial candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

In a statement released on Friday in Benin, the council’s Director of Publicity, Orobosa Omo-Ojo, condemned the incident as an assassination attempt on the candidate and demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

“We are appalled by the gruesome murder of Police Inspector Onu Ako, who was killed in cold blood while carrying out his official assignment. We are also grateful that Sen.

Okpebholo appears to be fine after the despicable attack on a peaceful motorcade,” Omo-Ojo said.

The director of publicity urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the State Security Service to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

“This is a glaring failure by the police, which left a serving senator exposed to gunfire in a breach of security that caused a fatality.

We demand that the perpetrators be brought to justice and that state-sponsored criminals be reined in to prevent further violence.

Anything short of this is capable of encouraging self-help in the state, especially as we enter the crucial campaign season,” he stated.

Omo-Ojo also expressed concern for the safety of the APC members and supporters who were injured during the attack, asserting that the party would not be deterred by such violent acts.

“We will continue to work towards providing leadership for the people of Edo and ensuring that they are safe and secure,” he added.

He noted that the attack occurred during Okpebholo’s procession from the airport to the APC Secretariat, which would have been conducted peacefully if the gunmen had not ambushed the candidate and his supporters at the Benin airport exit.

“The APC candidate did not commit any crime by passing through the airport gate after arriving from Abuja, nor did the APC members who received him,” he emphasized.

Omo-Ojo accused the hired criminals, identified by security agents at the scene as representatives of the opposition party, of committing the murder of Inspector Ako and attempting to assassinate Senator Okpebholo.

“This unprovoked horrific act of political violence against a peaceful Nigerian senator should have no place in Edo State.

It should be unanimously and forcefully condemned by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the good people of Edo State,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that gunmen opened fire on Thursday in Benin at the convoy of Okpebholo and the reinstated deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, as they were exiting the airport after arriving from Abuja.