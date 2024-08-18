APC Chairman Ganduje Debunks Presidential Ambition for 2027

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has categorically dismissed the rumours suggesting he plans to challenge President Bola Tinubu for the presidency in 2027.

Recently, campaign posters depicting Ganduje as a presidential candidate alongside Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, as his running mate, have been widely circulated on social media.

However, Ganduje has vehemently refuted these claims, labelling them as fabricated and driven by mischief-makers.

In a statement released on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje expressed his dismay over the falsehood being spread, highlighting the harmful intent behind the campaign posters.

He stressed that these misleading materials are the work of individuals aiming to create discord within the ruling party and undermine the solid relationship between him and President Tinubu.

The statement issued by Ganduje’s office clearly articulates his stance: “This is to inform the general public that the poster currently circulating on social media, claiming that the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is contesting for the presidency in 2027 with Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, as his running mate, is entirely false and a malicious piece of fake news.”

The statement also points fingers at the possible involvement of members of the Kwankwassiyya movement, a political group led by former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is known to be at odds with Ganduje.

It suggests that these elements may be orchestrating the spread of these false narratives to sow seeds of division between Ganduje and Tinubu.

Such actions are seen as attempts to destabilise the unity within the APC and cast doubt on the loyalty of key party figures.

Ganduje, who has consistently voiced his support for President Tinubu, reiterated his commitment to the President’s agenda and leadership.

He emphasised his unwavering loyalty to Tinubu and the administration’s goals, stating that he firmly believes in the President’s vision for the nation.

According to Ganduje, President Tinubu’s leadership is crucial for guiding Nigeria towards greater prosperity, stability, and unity.

“For the avoidance of doubt,” the statement continues, “Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje remains unwaveringly loyal to President Tinubu and is fully committed to supporting the President’s vision and leadership.

Dr. Ganduje believes that President Tinubu is on the right trajectory to steer Nigeria towards greater prosperity and unity.”

The circulation of the fake posters is seen as a deliberate attempt to create confusion and distrust within the ranks of the APC, particularly between Ganduje and Tinubu.

The APC leadership has urged the public to remain vigilant against such misinformation and to rely on verified sources before accepting or sharing news.

“We urge the public to disregard this fabricated story and refrain from spreading unverified information,” the statement concludes, highlighting the importance of maintaining unity within the party and the need for supporters to stand firm against divisive tactics.

This incident is not the first time that political mischief has emerged in Nigeria, where fake news and doctored campaign materials are often used as tools to disrupt political alliances and create uncertainty among the electorate.

However, Ganduje’s swift response serves as a reminder of the importance of clear communication and the dangers posed by the spread of unverified information in the digital age.

Ganduje’s firm denial and the APC’s clear stance on this matter underscore the importance of loyalty and unity within the party as Nigeria moves forward under President Tinubu’s leadership.

It also reflects the broader challenges faced by political leaders in combating misinformation, which has become increasingly prevalent in the age of social media.

As Nigeria’s political landscape continues to evolve, the integrity and cohesion of political parties remain paramount.

Ganduje’s response not only quashes the rumours of his presidential ambition but also reinforces the need for all party members to work together in support of the current administration’s goals.

In a time where misinformation can quickly gain traction, the APC’s call for the public to disregard unverified reports is a crucial step towards ensuring that the nation’s political discourse remains focused on truth and constructive engagement.