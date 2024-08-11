APC Challenges PDP and BASIEC Over LG Election Integrity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has issued a stern warning to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) regarding the integrity of the upcoming local government elections.

The APC’s caution comes amid fears of potential manipulation and electoral misconduct as the state gears up for local elections on August 17, 2024.

In a recent campaign event marking the official launch of their electoral activities, the acting Chairman of the APC in Bauchi State, Mohammed Hassan Tilde, voiced the party’s concerns about the potential for electoral interference.

Tilde accused the PDP of planning to undermine the democratic process through manipulation of the election results.

“The APC is fully prepared to counter any attempts by the ruling party to manipulate the electoral process,” Tilde declared.

His remarks were a clear signal of the party’s readiness to confront any attempts to skew the election outcomes in favour of the PDP.

Tilde extended his warning to BASIEC, advising the electoral body to refrain from colluding with the current administration to rig the election.

The APC believes that maintaining a fair and transparent electoral process is crucial for ensuring the legitimacy of the local government elections.

The acting Chairman urged APC members, particularly those assigned to oversee electoral duties at various constituencies and polling stations, to remain vigilant in safeguarding the party’s votes.

This call to action underscores the party’s determination to ensure that their candidates are not disadvantaged by unfair practices.

In the build-up to the elections, Tilde highlighted that the APC has fielded candidates for all 20 chairmanship positions and 323 councilorship seats across the state.

He expressed strong confidence in the party’s ability to secure victories in all the contested seats, reflecting a robust strategy and high morale within the party ranks.

Senator Shehu Buba Umar, who represents the Bauchi South Senatorial District, also weighed in on the issue.

Senator Umar expressed optimism that the APC would emerge victorious if BASIEC remains committed to conducting a free, fair, and credible election.

He underscored the importance of a transparent electoral process in gaining the trust and support of the electorate.

“The contest between the ruling party and the main opposition is just beginning as we look towards the 2027 general elections,” Umar remarked.

His comments illustrate the APC’s strategic focus not only on the upcoming local elections but also on future political contests.

The APC’s warning to the PDP and BASIEC highlights a broader concern about electoral integrity in Nigeria.

With local elections often serving as a litmus test for political party strength and public sentiment, the APC’s vigilance underscores the high stakes involved.

As the election date approaches, both the APC and PDP are mobilising their resources and supporters, setting the stage for a highly competitive and closely watched election cycle in Bauchi State.