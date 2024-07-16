APC Chieftain Accuses FCT Minister Wike of Hampering Development in Rivers State

Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, of obstructing genuine development efforts intended to transform Rivers State into a significant economic hub for Africa.

Eze criticized Wike for causing unnecessary political turmoil in Rivers State while other state governments are striving to meet the needs of their citizens amidst the country’s challenging economic situation.

He alleged that Wike, relying on support from the Presidency, has instigated a superiority battle that has derailed the state’s progress.

In October 2023, the multi-billion naira Rivers State House of Assembly complex was destroyed by fire, which Eze claimed was caused by suspected arsonists loyal to Wike.

The arsonists allegedly threw an explosive into the complex around 9:25 pm, aiming to pressure the President into declaring a state of emergency by creating the false impression that the state is in a violent crisis.

Eze lamented the financial implications of rebuilding the complex, stating, “The state government has committed to rebuilding the complex with a substantial amount of money, funds that could have been channeled to other meaningful ventures beneficial to the people had there been peace.”

In a statement made available to the media on Monday, Eze cited economists who revealed through in-depth research that Rivers State has lost over N2 trillion in public sector investments due to the ongoing political crisis.

He noted that this figure excludes the cumulative impact of missed opportunities and the positive effects the projects would have had on the local economy and state GDP.

Eze contrasted Rivers State with Lagos State, which is issuing bonds to finance development projects, while Rivers State is stuck repaying loans from commercial banks taken by the previous administration without visible results.

He highlighted missed opportunities during Rotimi Amaechi’s tenure as governor, such as a $250 million World Bank water project that was set to transform Port Harcourt.

Eze alleged that Wike, then a minister, prevented the Ministry of Finance from approving the project under President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

“That young man is averse to the development of Rivers State. I can tell you for free. Today, Port Harcourt has remained a borehole city,” he said.

Eze also mentioned the abandoned Monorail project, which was designed to develop a fast-moving transport system with an estimated cost of N250 billion, with over N20 billion already spent.

The project was abandoned when Wike assumed power.

“Port Harcourt, under Amaechi, was designed to be a modern city through the creation of the Greater Port Harcourt City by expanding to eight local councils with modern facilities.

The project was to consume N100 billion per year for 10 years (N1 trillion), but under Wike, the project suffered what looks like half-hearted status or what many call drain pipes to settle political backers,” Eze added.