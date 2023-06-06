APC chieftain, Nwoye challenges youths on political leadership

The Immediate past Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, Barr Ben Nwoye has challenged young Nigerians to start showing interest in politics.

Speaking weekend during a one-day Student Summit put together for Students from Nkanu West and East Federal Constituency, held at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, Agbani, Nwoye told the students that “as future leaders of tomorrow, you cannot run away from politics.”

“You are all potential future leaders, and I can see amongst you future Nigerian presidents, governors, Ministers, Commissioners and other top political positions at all levels,” he said.

The Federal Commissioner representing South East in the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, who spoke on the topic: ‘Political Participation’ also, enjoined the young students to eschew all manner of social vices capable of ruining their lives.

“For you to succeed in life, you must be a responsible fellow. And as students, you must always take your studies very seriously, because that is the only way you can realise your dreams.

“Every one of you here present is a born leader who God has endowed with different talents, and that is why you must not toy with your studies; you must seriously stay away from crime and all forms of negative acts,” Nwoye stated.

The event was convened by a 400-level student of Medical Laboratory Science of ESUT, Miss Egbo Mmesoma.

The event was attended by top dignitaries from Nkanu land, including the Local Government Chairman of Nkanu West, Hon. Uchenna Ejim, Deputy Vice Chancellor, DVC of ESUT, Prof. Chike Nwoha, former Governorship Aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Prince Lawrence Ezeh, former Special Adviser to ex-governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Information, Barri Steve Oruruo, among others.