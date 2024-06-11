APC Chieftain Resigns, Joins PDP Ahead of Delta State Local Government Elections

As the local government elections approach in Delta State, Mr. Ikami Monday, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abraka, Ethiope-East Local Government Area, has resigned from the party.

Mr. Ikami has announced his decision to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr. Ikami submitted his resignation letter to the Chairman of APC Ward 3 in Abraka. Although he did not specify his reasons for leaving the APC, he indicated that his decision was personal.

The resignation letter included the statement, “I, Mr. Ikami Monday, wish to resign from All Progressive Congress (APC) to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

Mr. Ikami noted that his resignation would take effect from June 10, 2024.

“This notice is for the Chairman. Reason is best known to me. I am deeply sorry for any inconveniences that I may cause,” the letter concluded.