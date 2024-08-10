APC Chieftains Accuse Election Losers of Coup Plot Against President Tinubu

Joe Igbokwe, a prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC), has made a provocative accusation that some political opponents are plotting a coup against President Bola Tinubu.

Igbokwe asserts that such attempts are futile due to Tinubu’s extensive preparation and dedication over three decades to ascend to Nigeria’s highest political office.

In a recent Facebook post, Igbokwe expressed his views strongly, stating: “Election losers want to stage a coup against a President who spent nearly 30 years preparing for this exalted office.

Not with someone like PBAT as President. Let’s be serious.

You cannot undermine what’s been achieved.”

Igbokwe’s remarks are part of a broader narrative suggesting that Tinubu’s presidency is under threat from disgruntled factions who, having lost in the recent elections, are now allegedly seeking to destabilise his administration.

This rhetoric underscores a growing sense of political tension and unease among the ruling party’s members.

In a related development, another APC chieftain, Adamu Garba, has echoed similar sentiments, alleging that the influential northern cabals, who were instrumental in ensuring former President Goodluck Jonathan’s defeat in 2015, are now targeting Tinubu.

Garba has voiced confidence, however, that these forces, which succeeded in their previous endeavours, will be unsuccessful in their current efforts against Tinubu.

Garba’s comments reflect the prevailing belief within the APC that the opposition and various political factions are orchestrating moves to undermine the current administration.

This is amid an environment of heightened political rivalry and intense scrutiny over Tinubu’s policies and governance style.

The APC’s response to these allegations highlights the party’s determination to counter any attempts to destabilise the presidency.

Igbokwe’s and Garba’s statements serve as a rallying call for party members to remain vigilant and united in the face of perceived threats.

The accusations also bring to light the ongoing political divisions and the challenges facing President Tinubu’s administration.

As the president continues to implement his policies and reforms, the opposition’s reactions and the internal dynamics within the ruling party will play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape.

This development adds another layer of complexity to Nigeria’s political scene, as various factions and interests continue to navigate the intricate web of alliances and rivalries.

As the situation unfolds, the APC’s response and the broader political strategies will be closely watched by both domestic and international observers.