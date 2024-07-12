APC Commends Supreme Court Ruling on LG Allocations

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has praised the Supreme Court’s decision affirming the right of local government councils to receive their monthly allocations directly from the federation account.

A seven-man panel led by Justice Emmanuel Agim also upheld the federal government’s stance that state governors lack the legal authority to arbitrarily dissolve democratically elected local government councils and replace them with caretaker committees.

In its Thursday ruling, the apex court condemned the practice of paying local government allocations through state governments as gross misconduct.

Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, stated on Friday that this judgment is the most significant step towards restructuring Nigeria since the nation’s return to democratic rule in 1999.

He emphasized that the ruling enforces the constitutional recognition of local government councils as the third tier of government.

Morka highlighted that the decision dismantles the proxy system where state governments received federal allocations on behalf of local government councils.

The APC also lauded President Bola Tinubu’s vision and commitment to strengthening democracy and enhancing the development and efficiency of local government councils in serving grassroots populations.

“This decision signifies a historic moment in the consolidation of democratic federalism in our country,” Morka said.

“It gives practical expression to the constitutional recognition of local government councils as the third tier of government.

We applaud the Supreme Court for its courage in rendering a definitive decision on this national issue.

The clarity it brings will undoubtedly spur further reforms for effectiveness, transparency, and accountability in local government administration.”