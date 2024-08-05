APC Condemns Attack on Party Secretariat by Miscreants in Zamfara State

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly condemned the recent attack on its state secretariat by miscreants who have hijacked the nationwide hunger protest in the state.

The assault occurred on Monday and has been denounced in a statement released by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau, which was made available to the press in Gusau, the state capital.

The APC’s statement recalls that, on Friday, the party had already warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led state government against allowing PDP-affiliated thugs to vent their frustrations on the APC and its leaders.

This warning came in the wake of a previous attack on Senator Sahabi Ya’u’s residence in Kaura Namoda and an attempt to set fire to the residence of the immediate past governor and current minister, Bello Matawalle, in Gusau.

The APC has once again appealed to both the state government and security agencies to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and properties. Despite these appeals, the situation has escalated.

The miscreants broke into the APC Secretariat, located on Sokoto Bye Pass Road, Gusau, causing extensive damage. They shattered windows, broke doors, and stole furniture, equipment, and building materials stored in the office.

The attackers did not stop there; they also looted a secondary office located at the back of the main building.

This mini secretariat housed valuable items such as furniture, computers, refrigerators, and other essential equipment, all of which were stolen or destroyed.

The APC has unequivocally denounced this act of violence as unacceptable and called for the immediate apprehension and prosecution of those responsible.

The party emphasised that while its members, supporters, and well-wishers have maintained peace and lawfulness, this should not be mistaken for weakness or a lack of resolve.

In their statement, the APC reaffirmed their commitment to democratic values and called on the relevant authorities to take decisive action against the perpetrators to prevent further attacks.

APC’s leadership expressed their determination to continue advocating for the protection of their members and the broader community, stressing that such acts of violence will not deter them from their mission.

The party’s condemnation highlights a broader concern about the escalation of political violence in the region, especially as various factions and their supporters continue to clash.

The APC’s stance is clear: violence and vandalism are unacceptable, and those who engage in such acts must face justice.

As the situation develops, the APC remains vigilant and calls on all stakeholders to work together to ensure that peace and order are restored in Zamfara State.

The party’s leaders are hopeful that through collaborative efforts, the rule of law will prevail, and the rights and properties of all citizens will be safeguarded.