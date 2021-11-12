APC Convention: Al-Makura Support Group Tasks Party On Electing Right Leader

A group, Progressives for Umaru Tanko Almakura and APC Youth Alliance, has cautioned the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) that the candidate elected to the position of National Chairman can make or mar the fortunes of the party in the 2023 general elections.

The group, in a statement jointly issued by Mallam Yusuf Idris Amoke and Comrade Abdullahi Maikano, Spokesman and Coordinator, Kaduna State Chapter, said that the general election would be a watershed in the political history of the nation, adding that the leadership and stakeholders of the party whose decisions during the forthcoming National Convention will decide the fate of the party should be very careful to ensure that a credible leader is chosen.

It, therefore, appealed to all stakeholders to critically appraise Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura who has vast experience and exposure in politics and leadership to drum support, mobilize human and material resources to ensure the Senator emerges National Chairman of the party.

They added that support for him amongst other contenders was based on his loyalty, commitment, faith, and support for the growth and development of APC at the grassroots in his state and the national level.

The group added that Almakura, according to them made history in 2011 when he became the only politician in contemporary Nigeria to have won governorship election on the platform of a newly formed party, the Congress For Progressive Change (CPC), one of the parties that formed APC prior to 2015 general election.

“Almakura went on to build and strengthen the fortunes of our party in his home state of Nasarawa, clinching all local government elections and a sweeping majority of both state and national assembly seats in the 2015 and 2019 elections.

“This is besides ensuring the APC retained the governorship of the state in the person of His Excellency, Engr Dr. Abdullahi A Sule,” the statement read.

According to the statement, “We must, therefore, for the sake of posterity, reward hard work and commitment by allowing Senator Almakura to use the same method of galvanizing votes from unusual quarters to the advantage of the party, APC as we move closer to 2023.”

It added that Almakura as Governor of Nasarawa State for eight years has shown rare and exemplary leadership qualities built over the years on a commitment to welfare, growth, and infrastructural development for the benefit of the masses. This earned him the name, “The Architect of Modern Nasarawa State”.

According to the group, he (Almakura) has excelled as a private and public sector player, stressing that he did this without scandal or controversy which is a difficult feat to attain in Nigerian politics.

“It is our conviction that the party would maintain its momentum and even do better with him at the saddle of leadership of our great party as we move towards 2023,” the group asserted.