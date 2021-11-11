I Am Not Joining APC, Says Gov Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has stated that he is not joining the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), in Nigeria, saying that he is comfortable being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Ikpeazu, who was responding to the invitation by the President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmed Lawan to join the APC, reiterated that he will remain in the Peoples Democratic Party to continue unrelentingly in providing dividends of democracy to every doorsteps of the Abia people.

According to him, “I don’t have any plans of joining the APC. I have tremendous respect for the Senate President whom I consider to be a solid democrat and a decent gentleman.

“His visit to Abia State today is very special to us. His appeal to me to join the progressives is expected from a politician of his stature”.

“The truth is that I am a Bishop in the PDP with a large Cathedral and followership. As a matter of fact, I want to see how I can convince the Senate President to join me in the PDP, instead of me joining him in the APC”, he submitted.

InfoStride News gathered that Senator Ahmed Lawan was in Abia on Thursday, where he performed official commissioning of Enyimba Automated Shoe Company at Obikabia, Obingwa Local government area of A is state.

The Senate President was accompanied during the visit to the Abia State by the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji and other notable principal officers of the Senate.