Osimhen Has Drogba’s Predatory Instincts – Signori

Former Italy striker, Giuseppe Signori has come out to say that there are similarities between Victor Osimhen and Didier Drogba. He recently revealed that the Nigerian striker even looks like the Ivorian facially.

According to him, the youngster leading the line for Napoli definitely has the same predatory instincts as Drogba in the final third.

He added that Osimhen is amazing with his technique, strength, elevation, speed, power, and he has a bright future ahead of him.

His words, “They look a lot like each other physically and technically,”

“He is good, he has everything: technique, strength, elevation, speed and power.”

“He’s a player who is still young and has room for improvement, and I think he showed a part of what he can do [against Leicester City].”