APC Criticizes PDP Following Governors’ Meeting in Enugu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly criticized the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after its governors’ meeting in Enugu on Wednesday.

The PDP governors had accused the APC of destroying the country’s economy and institutions, addressing issues such as the recent Supreme Court decision on financial autonomy for local government councils, economic hardship, and food inflation.

In response, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, issued a statement condemning the PDP governors as “barefaced heirs of a legacy of sleaze and ruin, morally and politically unfit to point fingers.”

Morka accused the PDP governors of failing to understand their responsibilities as state chief executives, claiming they do not justify the resources at their disposal to benefit their people.

Instead, he said, they act as idle spectators and blame the federal government for their failures.

“For example, on record, Delta State, governed by the PDP since 1999, is the highest recipient of federal allocation in the country but is emblematic of PDP’s acute corruption, misrule, and utter hopelessness, with piles of backlogs of unpaid salaries and pensions to hardworking citizens of the state,” Morka stated.

He added that many PDP governors have failed to pay the legal minimum wage to their workers yet criticize the Tinubu administration for delays in approving a new minimum wage.

Morka reminded Nigerians of the PDP’s “inglorious 16 years of odious rule,” during which he claimed the party built nothing of value.

He highlighted the APC’s efforts, particularly those of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, in completing and commissioning numerous road projects in the FCT that were abandoned by successive PDP administrations.

He also criticized the PDP’s handling of the petroleum subsidy regime and foreign exchange regimes, which he said resulted in significant economic damage.

Morka assured that the APC government is working to revitalize the economy and that the current hardships are temporary and will lead to lasting prosperity for Nigerians.

“The transient hardship occasioned by inevitable corrective policies will pale into insignificance in comparison to the enduring prosperity they will bring to all Nigerians,” Morka concluded.