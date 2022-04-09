I Didn’t Become A Manager To Be The Best – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to refute Jurgen Klopp’s claim that he is the best manager in world football. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t really agree with the Liverpool manager because a lot of money has definitely helped him during his illustrious career.

Pep added that he did not decide to become a manager to be the best, and he’ll keep learning the job.

His words, “I’m not. I didn’t become a manager to be the best. I’m not. Thank you so much, but I’m not. I’d like to say I’m the best, but I’m not,”

“If we had success, I said many times it’s because I was with incredible teams, with a lot of money, which the opponents like to hear. I’m in the process to learn and enjoy my job. I became a better manager.”

On the game vs Liverpool, “If we win, I’d love it. I’ll invite him! Jurgen makes world football a better place to live in,”

“He’s a huge competitor. I think it’s good.”

“I try to have a good relationship with all the managers. I learned it’s better to have a relationship with them.”

“We spoke together in Germany and he knows about my admiration for what he does, the message and the way his teams play.”