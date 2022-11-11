Arteta Told Me To Smash It In Qatar – Martinelli

Arsenal forward, Gabriel Martinelli has come out to say that he burst into tears when he found out he had been called up for the World Cup with Brazil. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he cried uncontrollably when he heard the phone call and he celebrated the moment with his friends and loved ones.

Martinelli added that Mikel Arteta was so happy for him and he told him to head to Qatar and smash it.

His words, “I cried a lot. I was with my family and on the phone but I needed to turn the phone off and call them later because I couldn’t even talk.”

“I’m very happy, it’s one of the most important moments in my life and in my family’s life as well – I’m buzzing. I’m so excited to go there and be part of this team.”

On Arteta, “He was so happy for me. He said congratulations and go there and smash it.”

“I think my Arsenal form has been so important because if I’m not playing good at Arsenal I cannot be called up. That’s why I’m there because I’m doing well with the club.”