APC defeat in Kano caused by selfishness, culprits will be sanctioned – Abdullahi Adamu

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu, has said that the party’s loss in the March 18 governorship election in Kano State was due to selfishness.

Adamu made this known in an interview with BBC Hausa on Wednesday.

Recall that the APC governorship candidate, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna was defeated by the the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

Adamu blamed those who refused to do what they were told for the loss and said when the election noise died down, the party would take action against the erring members.

He however, added that God willing, the supplementary elections in Adamawa and Kebbi will be in APC’s favour.

”Kano is among the states that we beat our chests and said that this is ours, because whatever we do, Kano is at the top of our list.

“But because of selfishness, we found ourselves in this situation. We shouldn’t have lost Kano, but everything that happened to a person, God knows.

“We had warned all APC governors in Nigeria to do away with any form of selfishness before the election, and we think it is that selfishness that led us to lose in a state like Kano,” he added.