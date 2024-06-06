APC Extends Tenure of Rivers State Caretaker Committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced an extension of the tenure for its Caretaker Committee in Rivers State.

This decision was made during the 151st meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, held on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the NWC resolved to extend the tenure of the seven-member Caretaker Committee for an additional six months.

“The membership of the Caretaker Committee remains as originally constituted: Chief Tony C. Okocha – Chairman, Chief Eric Nwibani – Secretary, Hon. Chibuike Ikenga, Prince Stephen Abolo, Hon. Silvester Vidin, Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo, and Miss Darling Amadi,” the statement read.