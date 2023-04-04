APC group urges Tinubu to appoint Lalong as SGF

The All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders under the aegis of the North Central APC Forum have again urged President-elect Bola Tinubu to pick the Director-General of his presidential campaign council, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The group said appointing Governor Lalong as the SGF will also ensure “equity and fairness” in the incoming administration’s appointment.

The Forum equally said Lalong had done a lot for the APC and the North as the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Plateau State, and the emergence of Tinubu as the president.

Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, made the call in Jos, the Plateau State capital, after the group’s emergency meeting.

According to the Forum, “Governor Simon Lalong has sacrificed a lot for APC, the North, the nation at large and good governance in the country. He is a man of peace, an achiever and a detribalized leader. Another interesting thing about him is his role in the APC presidential activities.

“Our forum and other groups and prominent individuals canvassed for him to be considered for the presidency as the North Central, with all its contribution to the democratic entrenchment and growth in the country has not gotten that opportunity for decades now.

“Our push for him didn’t succeed, and we began canvassing for him as running mate to the president since the south was agreed upon eventually.

“Yet Lalong was not considered, but he still remained faithful to the party and keep working for its success.

“Even when he was appointed the Director-General of the APC presidential campaign council, many of us frowned against it since he was not considered for the presidential flagbearer or the running mate, and that he should decline the position”, the Forum maintained.

“Even some brought the issue of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of Tinubu and Shettima and made efforts to discourage Lalong from associating with the candidacy.

“But he calmed us all down and always maintained that the Tinibu-Shettima ticket was not a bad one too and that they are equally competent and can deliver.

“Again, he said politics should always be based on competency and not ethnoreligious consideration.

“And he then worked sincerely and dedicatedly for the success of the party at the polls. Lalong always believed in party supremacy and the growth of the nation.

“So for all the efforts Lalong has put in and more, he deserves the position of the SGF. Not that he merely deserves it, but he is competent and will bring in his initiative, quality and leadership capacity to support the administration advance their cause and move the nation forward.”

He called on members of other parties as well as all those who contested for different positions at the election but were not successful, to join hands with those who emerged victorious, stressing that since the aim of every contestant is to serve the people and not themselves, anyone who emerges should be well supported to deliver on their mandate.