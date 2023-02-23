APC inciting violence, plotting postponement of Nigeria elections – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has raised the alarm over plans by elements in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to cause violence in some states.

The former Vice President said the plot is to force the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone Saturday’s election.

Atiku added that the alternative plan was to hold a staggered election whereby elections would not be held simultaneously across the country.

A statement Thursday night by Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu warned that failure to hold elections on the same day nationwide “be an invitation to rigging”.

Shaibu said during the day, there was serious unrest at the Kwanar Dangora on the outskirts of Kano State “where the APC holds sway”.

“They have already started with violence as they did in 2019, where they forced a rerun and then used violence to win. We also have it on good authority that this will happen in Borno, Yobe, Kaduna.

“Kaduna, in particular, must be singled out because the Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has been prodding his people to disobey President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Shaibu noted that El-Rufai has been running from pillar to post since his plan to unleash the old naira notes on voters was scuttled by the Federal Government.

The statement commended the police for arresting and arraigning a House of Representatives member, Hon. Ephraim Nwuzi.

The APC chieftain was caught on video discussing plans to attack electoral officials in the state.

The PDP candidate asked the police not to leave any stone unturned ahead of the election, especially in Rivers, “which is one of the most volatile during elections”

Atiku commended deployment of security agents in Lagos local government areas such as Oshodi/Isolo, Amuwo Odofin, Eti Osa, Ikorodu, Ojo, Ajeromi/Ifelodun and Surulere “to forestall intimidation and rigging”.

The statement advised the police to pay close attention Ebonyi, Cross River, and Imo states “where the governors are bent on doing anything possible to ensure that Tinubu gets the 25 per cent requirement”.