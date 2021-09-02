APC LG Congress: Katsina To Elect 918 Party Officials Via Consensus

In line with the purported plan of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Party to hold its local government congress nationwide on Saturday, 4th September 2021, the Katsina APC has invited all its stakeholders to a meeting to forge a common front to ensure that the exercise is free of rancour across the 34 Local government of the state.

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari while speaking at the event disclosed that a total of 27 party officials will be elected via consensus in each of the local governments, amounting to 918 officials across the 34 Local Governments.

Governor Masari said Katsina has the highest number of party officials in the country.

On how to ensure a successful local government congress in the state, Governor Masari said he will not accept a situation where some people are locked out and not allowed to participate in the consensus arrangement to determine their representatives.

“One thing I will not accept is for some people to lock some people outside and not allow them to participate in the consensus arrangement.

“If that can be avoided, I am very sure that the local government congress will go on peacefully to the satisfaction of all.

“What consensus means and the leverage it has over going to court is that if we unanimously and transparently reconcile our differences, there won’t be a need for the court to come between us but the reverse is the case if we fail to do so,” Masari said.