APC national chairman urges Nigerians to vote party for rapid development, growth

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu has called on Nigerians to vote for candidates of the party contesting at various levels at the forthcoming coming general elections to ensure rapid development and growth of Nigeria.

Adamu made the call in Niger State during the APC Mega Rally while presenting the party’s flags to candidates from Zone A, which include the Gubernatorial, Senatorial and House of Representatives in Bida, Bida local government area of the state.

The National Chairman who spoke through the National Vice Chairman, North Central, Muazu Bawa Senator, said the APC is a formidable political party capable of winning the elections and moving Nigeria to the next level.

He maintained,” a vote for APC from Presidential candidate Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Shettima as well as the state Governorship aspirant, Umar Bago and his running mate, Yakubu Garba is a vote for security, transportation, development, youth and women empowerment”.

Adamu also tasked candidates to go out en-masse to solicit the support of Nigerlites to actualize their ambitions in a peaceful, transparent and orderly manner.

The state APC governorship candidate, Umar Bago in his speech called for the support and understanding of the people, adding that his government would ensure that no one is left behind or marginalized while urging the people to join in praying for the victory of the APC in the forthcoming elections.

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello while presenting the APC candidates to the crowd explained that most of the candidates have been tested and trusted while advising Nigerlites to vote for APC all through to achieve the desired objective of moving the state forward.

Also, the state APC Chairman, Haliru Zakari Jikantoro and the Director General Campaign for Umar Bago, Isa Sidi Rijau in their separate remarks urged the people to elect all the APC candidates considering their track record of achievements.