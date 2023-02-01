APC optimistic about Tinubu’s victory in S’East

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has expressed optimism about winning the South East in the forthcoming presidential election.

The party’s national Vice Chairman, South East, Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu stated this in a press conference on Wednesday in Awka, saying that the attendance at Tuesday’s rally of the party in Anambra has confirmed her optimism.

He said: “The popularity of the APC candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu in Anambra is very high. The rally in Awka yesterday (Tuesday) has confirmed that our party is ready to take the South East.

“The people you saw during the rally are pure party members from all parts of the state. We did not hire people to come to the rally. These are people who are on ground and who are ready to vote for our party once the election comes.”

Arodiogbu said one thing that set Tinubu apart is that he knows the peculiarity of all the states in Nigeria, and has plans to solve them.

He said: “One thing that is going for Tinubu is that he knows the peculiarity of the various states. He also knows what the problems of the various states are, and the method of solving them. That is why in Anambra he talked about manpower and industrialization.

“In Enugu, he knows that the state has a huge deposit of coal, and he plans to use it to generate electricity. He told them he would utilize the coal in their state to generate electricity.”

Arodiogbu further said: “Keeping those promises is not difficult, and if you know Tinubu, he is a man who does not see a difficulty in anything. He will call the Anambra people and the entire South East to a roundtable when he eventually wins.

“In APC, we are very prepared for the coming election and we hope that victory is ours. You have seen the huge crowd yesterday, and even with the two Presidential candidates from the state, we still got that number of supporters.

“We are taking South East and that is sure. Even other political parties know this, and I think they are doing what they are doing to give themselves a ground for them to contest our victory after the election.”