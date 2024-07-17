APC Plans to Secure Anambra Governorship in 2025

Ahead of the 2025 Anambra governorship election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced its plans to take over the state.

Anambra APC Chairman, Basil Ejidike, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during the inauguration of the Anambra Consultative Council.

Ejidike stated, “Actualising this mission of the party is majorly dependent on this Consultative Council.

The party, with the inauguration holding today, has entrusted the role of driving this ambition to you.

Looking at the composition and membership of this Council, the party is convinced that the mission of securing the seat of government in Agu Awka, come 2025, for the APC is already a concluded issue and a done deal.

Please, do not betray this confidence reposed in you by the party.”

He emphasized that the meeting was a crucial step in fostering unity, bonding, and fraternal understanding for the overall benefit of the APC.

He urged party stakeholders to begin formulating strategies to enable the party to collectively confront the task of taking over the seat of governance in Anambra State in 2025.

“It is pertinent to reiterate that the party has a target; which is to take over the Agu Awka Government House this time around. In other words, all hands must be on deck, especially in this Council, which is a boardroom of sorts, for incubation of ideas for the good and benefit of the party,” he added.

National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, highlighted the importance of the meeting as part of the strategy by the Anambra State APC to reorganize and unite party members in preparation for the 2025 governorship election.

“I assure you of the national headquarters’ support towards the party in Anambra in the 2025 gubernatorial election.

That election is crucial to the party and the government at the center because Anambra deserves to be at the mainstream of Nigeria’s politics.

We cannot continue to allow Anambra to remain on the sidelines of Nigerian politics, hence the need for all to work in unison for the actualization of this mission,” Ganduje stated.